Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is Isomer Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Isomer Partners LP cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for about 6.2% of Isomer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Isomer Partners LP owned approximately 0.76% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after buying an additional 323,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after buying an additional 81,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 83,366 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

