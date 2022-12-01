BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.
BlueLinx Price Performance
Shares of BXC stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,251. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $627.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
