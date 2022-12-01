BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BXC stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,251. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $627.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 95,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $4,741,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.