BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:LEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 165,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,045. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

