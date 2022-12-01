Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Up 309.1% in November

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group cut Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BYPLF remained flat at $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

