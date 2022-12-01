Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.78

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 19438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bolloré to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

