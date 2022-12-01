BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-257 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.21 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 1,876,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.