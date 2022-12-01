Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 100.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 795,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 398,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 71.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 212.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 117,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 225,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,530. Brady has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

