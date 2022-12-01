Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($98.97) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.25.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

