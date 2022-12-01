Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 122,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 5,411.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,301,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,468 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $7,406,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,320,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 213,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 66.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown Price Performance

Shares of BTWN stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of -0.15. Bridgetown has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

