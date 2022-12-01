Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 11,366 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,012.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,619,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,672,839.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $113,577.12.

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

Brightcove Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

