Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

