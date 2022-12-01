BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Purchased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp raised its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of BrightView worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 18.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 76.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BrightView Stock Up 3.2 %

BrightView Profile

BV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,389. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.