Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) PT at $30.38

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,535,000 after acquiring an additional 222,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

