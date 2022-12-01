Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anglo American plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.67) to GBX 3,500 ($41.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,685.00.

Anglo American Stock Up 3.7 %

Anglo American stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

