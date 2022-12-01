Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.29

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 6029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after acquiring an additional 563,739 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

