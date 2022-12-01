BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 0.7%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 20,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 33,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.85) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 220 ($2.63) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

