Bubblefong Tops 24 Hour Volume of $264,982.70 (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Bubblefong token can now be bought for $7.12 or 0.00042110 BTC on popular exchanges. Bubblefong has a market cap of $259.61 million and $264,982.70 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.43 or 0.06495119 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00505232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.51 or 0.30730606 BTC.

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

