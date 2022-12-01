Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €24.00 ($24.74) to €22.00 ($22.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded up 0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,383. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of 42.58 and a 1-year high of 67.04.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

