C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.59 million and a P/E ratio of 54.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.04 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Further Reading

