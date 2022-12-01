Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Karl Siegling Acquires 12,610 Shares

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Karl Siegling purchased 12,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$11,840.79 ($7,893.86).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 7,390 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$6,939.21 ($4,626.14).

On Monday, November 21st, Karl Siegling bought 10,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,390.00 ($6,260.00).

On Thursday, November 17th, Karl Siegling purchased 44,455 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,787.70 ($27,858.47).

On Tuesday, November 15th, Karl Siegling bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,780.00 ($12,520.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

