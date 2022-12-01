Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155,529 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $249.18 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.92.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

