Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Calbee Stock Up 0.1 %
Calbee stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 5.23. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 5.11. Calbee has a 12 month low of 4.27 and a 12 month high of 6.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calbee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Calbee Company Profile
Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.
