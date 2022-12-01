Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the October 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFWFF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Calfrac Well Services stock remained flat at $4.92 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

