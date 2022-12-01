California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

California BanCorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CALB stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in California BanCorp during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in California BanCorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in California BanCorp by 22.5% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

CALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

