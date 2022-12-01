Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

CNQ stock traded up C$0.41 on Thursday, reaching C$80.72. 2,039,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,251. The company has a market cap of C$89.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$48.42 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,580.54. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,580.54. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total value of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,654,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08. Insiders have sold 221,950 shares of company stock worth $17,621,526 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

