Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,428. The firm has a market cap of C$89.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$48.42 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,544,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,108,747.18. Insiders have sold a total of 221,950 shares of company stock worth $17,621,526 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

