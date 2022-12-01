Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.47.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
CNQ stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,428. The firm has a market cap of C$89.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$48.42 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Read More
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.