Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,404,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,337,971 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,123,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

