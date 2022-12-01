Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

