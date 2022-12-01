Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $229.38

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.38 ($2.74) and traded as high as GBX 250.80 ($3.00). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 249.20 ($2.98), with a volume of 662,739 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.93) to GBX 255 ($3.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.53 million and a P/E ratio of 178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.