Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 1.5%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 57,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 172,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$42.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

