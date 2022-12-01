Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,027.83.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $25.23 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

