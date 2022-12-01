CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.43 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $76.55 million and $14.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09561814 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $12,418,169.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

