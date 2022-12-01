CEL-SCI (CVM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CEL-SCI to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEL-SCI and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $560,000.00 -$36.36 million -3.49 CEL-SCI Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million -0.06

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

17.8% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CEL-SCI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A CEL-SCI Competitors 815 3784 10603 156 2.66

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 83.05%. Given CEL-SCI’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEL-SCI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -76.64% -55.12% CEL-SCI Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.39%

Summary

CEL-SCI peers beat CEL-SCI on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC; CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 are product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and LEAPS COV-19, a product candidate to treat COVID-19 coronavirus. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.