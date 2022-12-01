Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($59.79) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Shares of CLLNY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.
About Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellnex Telecom (CLLNY)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.