Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 2.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $105.21 and last traded at $105.54. 2,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,241,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.82.

Specifically, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Celsius Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 151.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after acquiring an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

