Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.74

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 360629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $847.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

