Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $624,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $2,842,685 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.63. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

