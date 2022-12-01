C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Chairman Larry G. Dillon Sells 250 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C&F Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.29. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $251,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

