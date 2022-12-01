C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Chairman Larry G. Dillon Sells 648 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 648 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $35,503.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,487.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C&F Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

C&F Financial stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. C&F Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.29.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

