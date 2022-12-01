Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $518.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,233. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

