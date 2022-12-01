Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chevron

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.32.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

