China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
China Gas Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. China Gas has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $56.24.
China Gas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gas (CGHLY)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.