China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

China Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. China Gas has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

