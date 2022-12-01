China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Head to Head Analysis

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Life Insurance and National Western Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A National Western Life Group $824.09 million 0.93 $180.68 million $33.23 6.34

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A National Western Life Group 18.66% 5.15% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Life Insurance and National Western Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Western Life Group pays out 1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats China Life Insurance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. It markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

