China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,033,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 5,509,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

