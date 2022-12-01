China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,033,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 5,509,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.
About China Vanke
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.