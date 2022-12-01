China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 289.5% in November

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 289.5% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,666. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

