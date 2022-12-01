Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,257,600 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the October 31st total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.6 days.
CFTLF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
