Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,257,600 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the October 31st total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.6 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

CFTLF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

