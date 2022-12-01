Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

CB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

