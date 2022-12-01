Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

