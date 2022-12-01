CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 53,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 75,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

Institutional Trading of CIIG Capital Partners II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in CIIG Capital Partners II by 69.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.