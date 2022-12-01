Citigroup Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $186.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.37.

Five Below Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $160.86 on Monday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

